The Old Bethpage landfill could be developed into a recycling management facility, according to Oyster Bay Town officials and town documents.

Last month the town issued a request for proposals for consulting services that include assisting Oyster Bay with “the planning and design of new solid waste and recycling management facilities at either the Old Bethpage Solid Waste Disposal Complex or other site.”

Deputy Town Supervisor Gregory Carman Jr. said last week that the town could put out a request for proposals in December for the development of the site as a recycling facility, but said additional details would be made available at a later date.

Last week, the town board approved spending up to $193,125 for three contractors for work related to the complex, including research and preparation to create an RFP for the transfer and disposal of the town’s municipal solid waste.

At the board meeting, Sea Cliff resident Arthur Adelman, 68, asked Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino what was planned for the site.

“We’re examining different options to bring about a new way to deal with sanitation in the Town of Oyster Bay,” Saladino said. Saladino did not mention the possibility of building new facilities but said the spending was to further the town’s goal of “coming up with a more efficient and far better method of dealing with waste.”

The solid waste complex is on 135 acres of town property and includes a 40,000-square-foot solid-waste transfer station; a facility to weigh garbage and recyclables; a landfill gas collection system; treatment facility for water that percolates through municipal waste; and a vehicle maintenance garage, offices and two incinerators that are not in use.

The facility processes an average of 120,000 tons of municipal solid waste per year, according to town documents.

For years, parts of the site were occupied by two former town contractors, Carlo Lizza & Sons Paving, and Laser Industries, through affiliated companies. Carlo Lizza and Lizza-family company M-Pire Land Rental, which ran its business and stored vehicles from 200 Winding Rd., vacated the site in January after the town sued M-Pire.

In March, the town board approved the payment of legal fees to evict Laser Properties West LLC around the corner on Bethpage-Sweet Hollow Road. The towering mounds of construction debris that could be seen at the site for years are now gone. A town spokeswoman said in an email that the company vacated in September under a Nassau County District Court-ordered stipulation.

The town’s recycling program has undergone significant changes in recent years. In 2017, Oyster Bay ended its dual-stream recycling program in favor of a single-stream system. Then last year, contractor Winters Bros. Hauling of Long Island backed out of its single-stream contract with the town. Oyster Bay officials subsequently entered into a two-year agreement with Sanitary District No. 1 of the Town of Hempstead to accept plastic and paper, but not glass.

The town plans to post a draft local solid-waste management plan on its website and publicly present the plan at the Dec. 10 town board meeting. The public will have 45 days to comment on the proposal.