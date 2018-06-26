TODAY'S PAPER
69° Good Evening
69° Good Evening
Long IslandNassau

Cops: Man dies in Valley Stream after tumbling from truck bed

Police said a man fell from a truck

Police said a man fell from a truck on Wheeler Avenue on Tuesday and died after a trailer the vehicle was pulling struck him. Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

A man tying his shoes in back of a landscaper’s dump truck Tuesday morning in Valley Stream died after he fell out and was hit by a trailer being pulled by the vehicle, Nassau police said.

Roberto Ulloa, 47, of Hempstead, suffered multiple injuries and was pronounced dead at a hospital at 8:31 a.m., police said.

Ulloa was tying his shoes in the back of the truck, which was stopped at a red light on eastbound Wheeler Avenue at Rockaway Parkway, police said.

When the light turned green and the truck moved forward, Ulloa tumbled out and was hit by the trailer, police said.

The truck and the trailer were impounded for safety checks, and homicide detectives are investigating, police said.

With Ellen Yan

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

Latest Long Island News

Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks at a bill De Blasio signs bill to broaden access to opioid antidotes
Town of Hempstead officials say they are planning Town to update workplace harassment policies
South African photographer David Goldblatt on Jan. 11, Photographer David Goldblatt dies at 87
Alfred Klages of Seaford, known to many as Ex-NYPD officer who helped deliver 13 babies dies
TSR is a staffing firm based in Hauppauge. Retired LI company founder asks son to sell
Edward John Shapiro, kitchen operation manager, Patty Sobol, Hospital tests out new type of gardening