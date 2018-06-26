A man tying his shoes in back of a landscaper’s dump truck Tuesday morning in Valley Stream died after he fell out and was hit by a trailer being pulled by the vehicle, Nassau police said.

Roberto Ulloa, 47, of Hempstead, suffered multiple injuries and was pronounced dead at a hospital at 8:31 a.m., police said.

Ulloa was tying his shoes in the back of the truck, which was stopped at a red light on eastbound Wheeler Avenue at Rockaway Parkway, police said.

When the light turned green and the truck moved forward, Ulloa tumbled out and was hit by the trailer, police said.

The truck and the trailer were impounded for safety checks, and homicide detectives are investigating, police said.

With Ellen Yan