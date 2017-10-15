A former Long Islander’s daughter who has been in a coma since being injured in the Las Vegas concert shooting has awakened and taken her first steps.

According to a GoFundMe page set up for Tina Frost, 27, the Maryland native on Friday took three steps to a chair and three steps back to the bed, with the assistance of nurses. Frost also breathed on her own for six hours. The campaign has so far raised more than $528,000 to cover her medical expenses at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center in Las Vegas.

Frost is the daughter of Rich Frost, a 1974 Massapequa High School graduate. She was shot in the head Oct. 1 while attending the Route 91 Harvest festival with her boyfriend, Austin Hughes. Hughes and another friend carried her about 300 yards to the street, Amy Klinger, a family friend and spokeswoman said.

“He was quite the hero that day,” Klinger said of Hughes.

Fifty-eight people were killed in the shooting, and more than 500 were injured.