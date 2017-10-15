A former Long Islander’s daughter who has been in a coma since being injured in the Las Vegas concert shooting has awakened and taken her first steps.
According to a GoFundMe page set up for Tina Frost, 27, the Maryland native on Friday took three steps to a chair and three steps back to the bed, with the assistance of nurses. Frost also breathed on her own for six hours. The campaign has so far raised more than $528,000 to cover her medical expenses at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center in Las Vegas.
Frost is the daughter of Rich Frost, a 1974 Massapequa High School graduate. She was shot in the head Oct. 1 while attending the Route 91 Harvest festival with her boyfriend, Austin Hughes. Hughes and another friend carried her about 300 yards to the street, Amy Klinger, a family friend and spokeswoman said.
“He was quite the hero that day,” Klinger said of Hughes.
Fifty-eight people were killed in the shooting, and more than 500 were injured.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.