Nassau County Executive Laura Curran on Monday plans to sign legislation banning sales of tobacco products to buyers younger than 21.

Last month’s unanimous legislative passage of the bill drew cheers from dozens of physicians, parents, educators and health care representatives who had addressed lawmakers passionately about the dangers of nicotine addiction.

The law will go into effect 60 days after Curran signs the bill, which her office said she plans to do Monday morning in the Theodore Roosevelt Legislative and Executive Building in Mineola

The measure will bring Nassau into line with Suffolk County and New York City, which have similar laws. Practically, the Nassau measure will affect only Oyster Bay Town, as Hempstead and North Hempstead already prohibit tobacco sales to buyers younger than 21.

Democrats in the county legislature repeatedly had proposed changing Nassau’s local law over the years, but were thwarted by Republican opposition. It was first introduced by Legis. Judy Jacobs, a Democrat, who died in September 2016.

Legis. Arnold Drucker (D-Plainview), who now occupies Jacobs’ seat, filed it again in 2017.

In April, presiding officer Richard Nicolello (R-New Hyde Park) said legislators were “taking a second look” at the legislation. The bill that passed May 23 was sponsored by all 11 members of the GOP majority, and was similar to Drucker’s.

The bill changes the legal age to buy all tobacco products including cigarettes, cigars, electronic cigarettes, chewing tobacco, rolling papers, herbal cigarettes, liquid nicotine and smoking paraphernalia from 19 to 21 years old.

Fines ranging from $300 to $1,500 would be levied against retailers who break the law, which the county Health Department will enforce.