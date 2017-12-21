TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 51° Good Afternoon
Overcast 51° Good Afternoon
Long IslandNassau

Hempstead Supervisor-elect Laura Gillen sets Hofstra swearing-in

Democrat Gillen and Town Clerk-elect Sylvia Cabana will hold inauguration a day before incumbent town board members are sworn into office.

Hempstead Town Supervisor-elect Laura Gillen's inauguration will be

Hempstead Town Supervisor-elect Laura Gillen's inauguration will be paid for by her campaign and transition team. Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp

By John Asbury john.asbury@newsday.com @JohnAsbury
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Hempstead Supervisor-elect Laura Gillen will be sworn in Jan. 1 at Hofstra University, becoming the town’s first Democratic supervisor in more than a century.

Gillen and Town Clerk Sylvia Cabana, also a Democrat, will take the oath of office in a separate inauguration, one day ahead of the town’s induction ceremony for three incumbent town board members.

Gillen said she wanted to hold the event at Hofstra’s John Cranford Adams Playhouse to open her inauguration to the public at no taxpayer expense.

“We’re returning our government to the taxpayers,” Gillen said. “This will be a ceremony by and for the people, but not at the people’s expense.” The Hofstra inauguration will be paid for by the Gillen campaign and transition team.

The 10 a.m. event is to be presided over by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo. Scheduled to swear Gillen into office are Nassau County Executive-elect Laura Curran, Rep. Kathleen Rice (D-Garden City) and North Hempstead Supervisor Judi Bosworth, all Democrats.

Cuomo also is scheduled to attend Curran’s swearing-in ceremony at noon the same day at Nassau County’s Theodore Roosevelt Executive and Legislative Building in Mineola.

Gillen said she thought it was important to hold her inauguration early so she could get to work immediately on Jan. 2. She plans to attend the town board induction ceremony that day.

“They clearly wanted to do their own thing, and I’ll be there to support them,” Gillen said of the incumbents.

The town board swearing-in of Republicans Anthony D’Esposito and Dennis Dunne and Democratic Senior Councilwoman Dorothy Goosby is to be held at 10 a.m. Jan. 2 in the Town Hall Nathan L.H. Bennett Pavilion. Board members had raised concerns attendance might have to be limited in the space where town board meetings are normally held, in order to accommodate council members’ family and friends. Any overflow crowd will be able to watch the ceremony on hallway monitors or an online video stream on the town’s website.

Board members have canceled their Jan. 2 meeting. Gillen will meet with the board for the first time Jan. 9.

John Asbury covers the Town of Hempstead and the City of Long Beach. He has been with Newsday since 2014 and previously covered crime for nine years for The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, Calif.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

Christmas comes Dec. 23, 2017, for Armagan Ekici, Early Christmas for family burned out of home
The Bay Park Sewage Treatment Plant in East $5M FEMA grant comes through on sewage project
Early Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017, Suffolk County police Cops: 13 arrested at holiday checkpoints
Members of the Hagerman fire department respond to 2 go to hospital in 3-vehicle crash, cops say
Suffolk County police investigate the scene where officials 2 fatally shot outside Suffolk home, cops say
Nassau County police released this image of a 2 sought in liquor store theft, cops say
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE