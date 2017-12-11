Hempstead Town Supervisor-elect Laura Gillen called Monday for outgoing Supervisor Anthony Santino’s immediate resignation after his proposal to appoint, promote, transfer or give raises to 192 town employees before leaving office.

“He’s betrayed his oath to the people of Hempstead,” Gillen said during a news conference outside Town Hall.

“Your actions tomorrow will not be forgotten by me” or voters, she said of Santino, referring to the Town Board’s Tuesday meeting in which the personnel changes are to be considered.

The 192 positions include both union and exempt employees, including some who have passed Civil Service exams. Staff in the offices of elected officials or department commissioners would be protected when transferred to other departments within the town.

Town spokesman Mike Deery did not immediately have a comment.

Gillen, a Democrat, is sworn into office Jan. 2, replacing Republican Santino.