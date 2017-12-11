TODAY'S PAPER
Few Clouds 40° Good Afternoon
Few Clouds 40° Good Afternoon
Long IslandNassau

Hempstead Town supervisor-elect tells current officeholder to resign

Laura Gillen cited Supervisor Anthony Santino’s proposal to appoint, promote, transfer or give raises to 192 employees as reason for him to leave office immediately.

Hempstead Town Supervisor-elect Laura Gillen and incumbent Supervisor

Hempstead Town Supervisor-elect Laura Gillen and incumbent Supervisor Anthony Santino. Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp; Barry Sloan

By Stefanie Dazio stefanie.dazio@newsday.com @StefanieDazio
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Hempstead Town Supervisor-elect Laura Gillen called Monday for outgoing Supervisor Anthony Santino’s immediate resignation after his proposal to appoint, promote, transfer or give raises to 192 town employees before leaving office.

“He’s betrayed his oath to the people of Hempstead,” Gillen said during a news conference outside Town Hall.

“Your actions tomorrow will not be forgotten by me” or voters, she said of Santino, referring to the Town Board’s Tuesday meeting in which the personnel changes are to be considered.

The 192 positions include both union and exempt employees, including some who have passed Civil Service exams. Staff in the offices of elected officials or department commissioners would be protected when transferred to other departments within the town.

Town spokesman Mike Deery did not immediately have a comment.

Gillen, a Democrat, is sworn into office Jan. 2, replacing Republican Santino.

Headshot
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

NYPD and FDNY officials place a person into De Blasio: Explosion was 'attempted terrorist attack'
This photo from a 2011 drivers license shows What we know about Port Authority suspect
Jimmy Fallon with Kidsday reporters from left, Ava Jimmy Fallon meets LI kids at book signing
The Garden Railway model train will be on 4-day Winter Wonderland coming to LI
Suffolk County police on the scene of a Cops: Man charged with DWI fled crash scene
Helena Williams, left, with Nassau County Executive-elect Laura Ex-LIRR president tapped by Curran for deputy job
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE