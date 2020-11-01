Officials: Firefighters battle blaze in Lawrence

Firefighters with multiple departments battled a blaze in Lawrence on Sunday morning that engulfed several homes and injured one person, officials said.

At about 5:40 a.m., firefighters were called to the scene on South Street in Meadowmere Park after reports of a house fire and possible explosion, according to Nassau police. At least one person was injured, police said. The extent of the person's injuries were not immediately released.

The Lawrence-Cedarhurst Fire Department posted a video of the blaze on its Facebook page and said numerous houses were in flames.

