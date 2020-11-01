TODAY'S PAPER
Officials: Firefighters battle blaze in Lawrence

Firefighters on the scene Sunday morning in Lawrence

Firefighters on the scene Sunday morning in Lawrence where a fire destroyed a home, authorities said. Credit: Lou Minutoli

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
Print

Firefighters with multiple departments battled a blaze in Lawrence on Sunday morning that engulfed several homes and injured one person, officials said.

At about 5:40 a.m., firefighters were called to the scene on South Street in Meadowmere Park after reports of a house fire and possible explosion, according to Nassau police. At least one person was injured, police said. The extent of the person's injuries were not immediately released.

The Lawrence-Cedarhurst Fire Department posted a video of the blaze on its Facebook page and said numerous houses were in flames.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Vera Chinese, Newsday reporter based out of the

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

