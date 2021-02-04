TODAY'S PAPER
Lawrence synagogue damaged in early-morning fire, police and fire officials say

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
An early-morning fire damaged a small synagogue in a home on the Nassau-Queens border Thursday, causing the roof to collapse, police and fire officials said.

Nassau County police said the fire at 206 Seagirt Ave. on the Lawrence-Far Rockaway border, which is listed as The Beach Shul, was reported in a 911 call at about 12:15 a.m. and said firefighters responded and extinguished the blaze.

Nassau County Assistant Chief Fire Marshal Michael F. Uttaro said responding firefighters battled a blaze that burned into the attic of the one-story structure, collapsing the roof.

Two firefighters were taken to Mount Sinai South Nassau in Oceanside with minor neck and shoulder injuries, Uttaro said. The departmental affiliation of the two firefighters was not immediately known.

Earlier reports said the fire had spread to an adjacent building but Uttaro said it appears the building was undamaged.

Police confirmed the fire rekindled later and said firefighters returned to the scene at 5:27 a.m. to extinguish the second fire.

Police Arson/Bomb Squad detectives, local building inspectors and the Nassau County Fire Marshal's Office are all investigating. Uttaro said initial reports are that the cause of the fire is undetermined.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

