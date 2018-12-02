TODAY'S PAPER
Officials: Vehicle hits, kills surgeon who founded Manhattan Hatzalah

Dr. Richard Friedman, 55, of Cedarhurst, was struck

Dr. Richard Friedman, 55, of Cedarhurst, was struck and killed by a vehicle late Saturday afternoon in Lawrence, officials said. Photo Credit: Courtesy Chevra Hatzalah

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
A Cedarhurst surgeon and founder of a Manhattan branch of a Hatzalah ambulance service was struck and killed by a BMW late Saturday afternoon as he walked on a Lawrence street, according to Nassau police and a spokesman for the Jewish volunteer organization.

Richard Friedman, 55, was walking north on Washington Avenue South between Donmoor Road and Broadway when he was hit by the 2016 BMW also traveling north. He suffered a traumatic head injury and was pronounced dead at a local hospital shortly after the crash just after 5:30 p.m., police said.

The male driver, 44, was uninjured and stayed at the scene. Police conducted a brake and safety check of the vehicle at the scene. No issues were found and the BMW was released to its owner, police said.

Friedman was a bariatric surgeon with Mount Sinai Beth Israel in Manhattan and founded a West Side branch of Hatzalah. He served as the medical director for the Chevra Hatzalah Volunteer Ambulance Corps, which serves all of New York City, the Catskills and Rockland County, said David Shipper, a spokesman for the organization.

"Dr. Friedman was a wonderful person who gave [of] himself for over three decades," Shipper said. "Unfortunately, when a life is cut short, it becomes ever more senseless when it is an individual who is responsible for saving hundreds, if not thousands, of lives."

Funeral services for Friedman are set for 1:30 p.m. Sunday, at Darchei Torah, 257 Beach 17th St. in Far Rockaway.

