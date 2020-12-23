Seized assets will soon be used to help local youth in Lawrence, Nassau County officials said Wednesday.

County Executive Laura Curran and Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder, along with local officials and community members, are expected to detail the establishment of the Lawrence Police Activity League Program at a news conference at the Five Towns Community Center on Lawrence Avenue at 1:30 p.m. The creation of the new program will be financed with a donation of $25,000 from asset forfeiture funds, police officials said.

Since its formation as the Police Boys Club in 1940, the Nassau County Police Activity League's mission has been to "prevent juvenile delinquency and aid in the development of good citizenship through positive interaction of youths and police officers," the group said on its official web page. The organization now has 29 units serving more than 40 communities across Nassau County, with officers who oversee the units and interact with youths through sports, crafts, educational and other activities.