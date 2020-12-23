TODAY'S PAPER
Nassau officials to announce new Police Activity League in Lawrence

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Seized assets will soon be used to help local youth in Lawrence, Nassau County officials said Wednesday.

County Executive Laura Curran and Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder, along with local officials and community members, are expected to detail the establishment of the Lawrence Police Activity League Program at a news conference at the Five Towns Community Center on Lawrence Avenue at 1:30 p.m. The creation of the new program will be financed with a donation of $25,000 from asset forfeiture funds, police officials said.

Since its formation as the Police Boys Club in 1940, the Nassau County Police Activity League's mission has been to "prevent juvenile delinquency and aid in the development of good citizenship through positive interaction of youths and police officers," the group said on its official web page. The organization now has 29 units serving more than 40 communities across Nassau County, with officers who oversee the units and interact with youths through sports, crafts, educational and other activities.

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

