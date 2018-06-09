TODAY'S PAPER
76° Good Morning
76° Good Morning
Long IslandNassau

Lawrence Woodmere Academy prom 2018

Lawrence Woodmere Academy held its senior prom at K Pacho in New Hyde Park on June 7, 2018. If you have prom photos that you would like to share, please send them to Joshua Stewart at Joshua.Stewart@newsday.com.

Print

MORE PHOTOS

Nunley's Carousel and Amusements on the corner of Places we loved on Long Island Roslyn Harbor at sunset on Nov. 9, 2014. Fall scenes on Long Island Katherine Heaviside of Huntington has been elected to See who got hired, promoted on Long Island Actress Marilyn Monroe fixes her hair before her 33 iconic Newsday photos through the years Connetquot High School held its homecoming parade in High school homecomings across LI A historic waterfront estate in Hampton Bays that Take a look inside LI's most lavish homes Kathleen V. McCann and Frank J. Scaturro were See who's been getting married on LI This is Sunrise Highway at 8:30 a.m. on 11 signs you're having a lucky day on LI Tommy Bahama opened on May 22, 2015 at Tommy Bahama, Aveda, more new stores on LI This Northport High School Class of 1967 graduate's Guess who: LI celebrity yearbook pictures King's Park Psychiatric Center. Long Island's abandoned places Al Berasti of Carle Place throws out his Stunning photos from around LI, NYC Bounce! Trampoline Sports in Syosset is an indoor 100 things every LI family should do in 2017 The two most famous lighthouses in Suffolk are 107 signs you're from Suffolk Strolling along the rock wall that protects the 9 secrets of the Montauk Lighthouse