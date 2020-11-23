TODAY'S PAPER
58° Good Morning
SEARCH
58° Good Morning
Long IslandNassau

Oyster Bay Cove homeowner sues village, alleges campaign of harassment

Homeowner Allen Yu filed a lawsuit Nov. 19

Homeowner Allen Yu filed a lawsuit Nov. 19 in U.S. Eastern District Court in Central Islip that alleges a "campaign of racial national origin harassment" in conspiracy with "several Caucasian residents" who were upset that he purchased a home in the village in 2014. Credit: Anthony Lanzilote

By Ted Phillips ted.phillips@newsday.com @tedephillips
Print

An Oyster Bay Cove resident has sued the village for allegedly blocking work on his home because of his Chinese heritage.

The lawsuit, filed Nov. 19 in U.S. Eastern District Court in Central Islip, alleges that village zoning board, planning board, village court, buildings and police department officials began a "campaign of racial national origin harassment" in conspiracy with "several Caucasian residents" who were upset that the plaintiff, Allen Yu, of Chinese national origin, purchased a home in the village in 2014.

Yu alleges in his lawsuit that village officials frustrated his plans to make alterations to his home by making him jump through a series of bureaucratic hoops that included issuing stop work orders even after permits had been issued and denying permits after he attempted to satisfy the requirements of officials.

He alleges the village has tried to take away his Doberman pinscher based on complaints from neighbors that the dog barks and is dangerous. According to the suit, a neighbor testified against him in a village hearing about the dog and the property, saying that "These people come in. The place looks like Alcatraz."

Yu said in his complaint that he tried to build a chain-link fence to contain the dog but the village stopped him. In 2018, the village court found him guilty of a series of code violations and fined him $242,750.

Eric Sanders, Yu’s Manhattan attorney, said the claim of discrimination is based on inference from statements of neighbors and the actions of the village.

"They’ve done everything to stop him from enjoying the full benefits of his property," Sanders said.

Yu is seeking unspecified compensatory and punitive damages.

Oyster Bay Cove Mayor Charles Goulding did not respond to a request for comment.

Ted Phillips covers the Town of Oyster Bay and has been a reporter at Newsday since 2011. Over his career he has covered state government in Albany, municipal finance, local government, crime, economic development and armed conflict.

Nassau top stories

Joanna Tsue, center, at her home in Merrick, Public encouraged to identify endangered historic places
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Sunday that parts Cuomo: Nassau, Suffolk could face virus restrictions
A Metropolitan Transportation Authority worker mans the console LIRR vows to install positive train control crash-prevention system this year
Retired pastor Roy Kirton, of a defunct church LIers on a mission to give in the season of thanks 
Joe Rossi, northeast director of acquisitions at Tennessee-based Developers push $120M plan to transform rundown pier
Students atttend a class at Chaminade High School, At many LI private schools, in-person learning still the norm
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search