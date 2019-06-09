TODAY'S PAPER
Cops: Man drove intoxicated in Elmont crash with child in vehicle

Segundo Tenecela, 46, of Port Chester, was driving eastbound on Hempstead Turnpike when he struck the rear of a vehicle stopped at a traffic light at Meacham Avenue, police said. Photo Credit: NCPD

An upstate man was arrested Saturday night in Elmont and charged with multiple offenses including driving while intoxicated with a child in the vehicle, Nassau police said.

Segundo Tenecela, 46, of Port Chester, was driving eastbound on Hempstead Turnpike just before 9:30 p.m. when he struck the rear of a vehicle stopped at a traffic light at Meacham Avenue, police said.

A 3-year-old child was in Tenecela's vehicle, police said. Tenecela was charged with driving while intoxicated, aggravated driving while intoxicated [child under 16] under Leandra's Law, endangering the welfare of a child, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operator and multiple traffic violations, police said.

The child was released into the custody of relatives, police said. 

Police did not say if anyone was injured.

Tenecela is expected to be arraigned Sunday in First District Court in Hempstead. 

By Newsday Staff

