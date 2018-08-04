Nassau County police arrested a woman in Uniondale and charged her with drunken driving under Leandra's Law.

Karen Hernandez, 38, of West Hempstead, was driving a tan Suzuki on Charles Lindbergh Boulevard, where police said she was violating traffic laws near Earle Ovington Boulevard.

Police said Hernandez smelled of alcohol and appeared bleary eyed with slurred speech. She was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with her 10-year-old daughter and 11-year-old son riding in the front and back seat.

Hernandez was arrested and the children were turned over to family members.

Hernandez was charged with two counts of aggravated DWI and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, driving while intoxicated. She was set to be arraigned Saturday morning in First District Court in Hempstead.