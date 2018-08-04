TODAY'S PAPER
78° Good Morning
78° Good Morning
Long IslandNassau

Cops: West Hempstead woman drove while drunk with children in vehicle

Karen Hernandez, 38, of West Hempstead, was charged

Karen Hernandez, 38, of West Hempstead, was charged with two counts of aggravated DWI and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, driving while intoxicated, Nassau police said. Photo Credit: NCPD

By John Asbury john.asbury@newsday.com
Print

Nassau County police arrested a woman in Uniondale and charged her with drunken driving under Leandra's Law.

Karen Hernandez, 38, of West Hempstead, was driving a tan Suzuki on Charles Lindbergh Boulevard, where police said she was violating traffic laws near Earle Ovington Boulevard.

Police said Hernandez smelled of alcohol and appeared bleary eyed with slurred speech. She was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with her 10-year-old daughter and 11-year-old son riding in the front and back seat.

Hernandez was arrested and the children were turned over to family members.

Hernandez was charged with two counts of aggravated DWI and two counts of  endangering the welfare of a child, driving while intoxicated. She was set to be arraigned Saturday morning in First District Court in Hempstead.

By John Asbury john.asbury@newsday.com

Latest Long Island News

Maine Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap addresses the Report: Commission did not find widespread voter fraud
Buses are replacing trains between Ronkonkoma and Hicksville LIRR: Trains on or close amid service changes
Radar image on Saturday morning. Forecast: Flash flood watch issued for parts of LI
The Sea Cliff home features soaring ceilings, walls Glass tower connects $999,000 LI home
Robert Lusak, director of the Smithtown Public Library, 3D printers at libraries 'not a real-world concern'
A sign at the entance of the Pollock-Kranser Artist's home visits restricted after complaint