Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said in a letter last week that the county is committed to preserving the nine-hole Peninsula Golf Club in East Massapequa that Oyster Bay officials had appraised in March.

Shareholders of P.G.C. Holding Corp., the company that owns it, have been in talks with a Florida company on a $4.4 million sale of the property on which restrictive covenants prohibit residential development.

"Consistent with the County’s past, present and continuing interest in creating and preserving open space and recreational properties in Nassau County for the use and enjoyment of its residents … the County would seek to enjoin any future use of the property that does not maintain its long-standing status," Curran wrote in an April 29 letter to Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino.

Oyster Bay had an appraisal done in March on the property as a first step to potentially purchase the property or seize it through eminent domain after learning it was up for sale.

When the county sold the property in 1946, the deed contained a restrictive covenant that required it to remain a golf course and prohibited residential or business development except as needed to operate the golf course. The property is zoned residential, but Curran wrote that "the deed restriction supersedes the local zoning of the property."

The town on Friday appeared to back off trying to acquire the property, which has been protected from development for 75 years by the covenants.

Oyster Bay spokeswoman Marta Kane wrote in an email Friday that the Saladino administration was now working "to pursue a zoning change that ensures permanent open space and recreational opportunities at this property for decades to come despite any change in ownership."

Kane wrote that nothing prohibits Curran or future county administrations "from changing their mind and reversing the preservation of open space."

P.G.C. Holding Corp. president Nicholas DeSibio declined to comment Friday. DeSibio has said the potential Florida buyer intended to keep the property as a golf course.