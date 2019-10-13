A vehicle crashed into and knocked down a utility pole and a transformer in Levittown just after midnight Sunday, leaving 10 customers without power, according to PSEG Long Island.

Nassau Police said a single-vehicle crash left the pole on the ground and partially in the street at Seaman’s Neck Road and Hillcrest Drive. There was no word on the condition of the driver, police said.

The road has been partially closed and a PSEG spokeswoman said crews are working to replace the pole and a transformer and rehang utility wires.

Power is expected to be restored by noon.