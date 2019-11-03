A family of three escaped their burning Levittown home early Sunday morning, just one day after they moved into the residence, authorities said.

A man, a pregnant woman and their daughter heard the smoke alarm sound off inside the Redwing Lane home and were able to flee down the stairs and out the door, said Levittown Fire Department Chief Steven Hervan. The call came in at 1:42 a.m. and Hervan arrived at 1:43 a.m. as crews were responding to a kitchen fire in a nearby home.

“They got out with their pajamas on. No shoes, no nothing,” Hervan said. “But they got out.”

The stairway became cutoff by the flames just minutes after the family escaped, Hervan said.

Firefighters battled the blaze, which had engulfed the backside of the two-story home, for about 20 minutes before containing it, Hervan said. Photos from the scene show that portion of the home appearing completely charred.

No injuries were reported.

The family had just purchased the home and were sleeping on air mattresses while awaiting their furniture’s arrival, Hervan said. The American Red Cross is assisting the family, he said.

Volunteers with the East Meadow Fire Department also responded to the fire.

The cause is under investigation, but is not thought to be suspicious, Hervan said.