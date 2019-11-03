TODAY'S PAPER
Family escapes fire in recently purchased Levittown home, official says

Firefighters at the scene of a fire that

Firefighters at the scene of a fire that caused major damage to a Levittown after a family of three escaped early Sunday, officials said.   Photo Credit: Kevin Imm

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
A family of three escaped their burning Levittown home early Sunday morning, just one day after they moved into the residence, authorities said.

A man, a pregnant woman and their daughter heard the smoke alarm sound off inside the Redwing Lane home and were able to flee down the stairs and out the door, said Levittown Fire Department Chief Steven Hervan. The call came in at 1:42 a.m. and Hervan arrived at 1:43 a.m. as crews were responding to a kitchen fire in a nearby home.

“They got out with their pajamas on. No shoes, no nothing,” Hervan said. “But they got out.”

The stairway became cutoff by the flames just minutes after the family escaped, Hervan said.

Firefighters battled the blaze, which had engulfed the backside of the two-story home, for about 20 minutes before containing it, Hervan said. Photos from the scene show that portion of the home appearing completely charred.

No injuries were reported.

The family had just purchased the home and were sleeping on air mattresses while awaiting their furniture’s arrival, Hervan said. The American Red Cross is assisting the family, he said.

Volunteers with the East Meadow Fire Department also responded to the fire.

The cause is under investigation, but is not thought to be suspicious, Hervan said.

Vera Chinese, Newsday reporter

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

