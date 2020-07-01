A passenger was killed early Wednesday in Levittown after the driver of a Nissan Pathfinder lost control on Gardiners Avenue before veering off the roadway and into a tree, Nassau police said.

The identity of the passenger, a 20-year-old woman, was not immediately released.

Police said the investigation is ongoing but “there appears to be no criminality.”

The crash occurred shortly before 4 a.m. when the driver, a 20-year-old man, who was not identified, lost control of the northbound 2015 Pathfinder and struck a tree near the Harbor Lane intersection, officials said.

The passenger suffered serious trauma and was pronounced dead at a hospital, police said.