TODAY'S PAPER
69° Good Evening
SEARCH
69° Good Evening
Long IslandNassau

Passenger killed after SUV crashes into tree in Levittown, police say

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
Print

A passenger was killed early Wednesday in Levittown after the driver of a Nissan Pathfinder lost control on Gardiners Avenue before veering off the roadway and into a tree, Nassau police said.

The identity of the passenger, a 20-year-old woman, was not immediately released.

Police said the investigation is ongoing but “there appears to be no criminality.”

The crash occurred shortly before 4 a.m. when the driver, a 20-year-old man, who was not identified, lost control of the northbound 2015 Pathfinder and struck a tree near the Harbor Lane intersection, officials said.

The passenger suffered serious trauma and was pronounced dead at a hospital, police said.

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com

Antonio Planas joined Newsday in 2018 and covers the Town of Islip. An award-winning reporter and Michigan State University alumnus, he has worked at the Boston Herald and Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Current and former law enforcement officers and family Law enforcement supporters show appreciation for police
Nassau County Comptroller Jack Schnirman launches Nassau County Report: Nassau sales tax take could drop by up to $601 million
The roadway appears to blend seamlessly into the Coronavirus on Long Island: Latest updates
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, during his July 1 Cuomo: 'We have to stay ahead of the virus'; indoor dining postponed in NYC
Dox, an Island Park restaurant that has been State suspends license of Island Park bar for COVID-19 violations
Lawyers from Sullivan Papain Block McGrath Coffinas & Food bank to launch delivery program to the homebound
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search