Town of Hempstead officials said breastfeeding mothers do have a right to nurse openly at town pools, despite an earlier list of rules that limited breastfeeding to designated areas.

Officials said in a tweet Friday that confusion came from an outdated list of pool rules that was mistakenly distributed to some residents in Levittown. The clarification came after residents raised concerns on social media.

Colleen Morgan, 33, of Levittown, said she picked up pool passes for her family about a month ago and was given a list of regulations for pool use. She later read through them to see if floaties were allowed and came across a provision about breastfeeding. According to the list, “Breast feeding and diaper changing shall be permitted in designated areas.”

“It rubbed me the wrong way. I think many times breastfeeding mothers really can be discriminated against,” Morgan said. “Giving out the flyer to a mother who’s breastfeeding can deter them and make them feel unwelcome.”

Under New York State law, nursing women have the right to breastfeed unrestricted in any location, public or private, as long as they are authorized to be there.

Morgan sent an email to town supervisor Laura Gillen on June 27 and was told the town’s legal team would be looking into it. She posted screenshots of the emails to Facebook on Thursday after she said she hadn’t received any further updates from the town.

Other parents commented on her post, expressing frustration and confusion over the rule.

“I hope that something is done about the rule. No mother should feel ashamed to feed her child in public,” one commenter wrote.

On Friday, Town of Hempstead officials tweeted that they are aware of an inquiry about breastfeeding at town pools and had responded on July 9. The tweet noted that officials believed the printout of rules in question that was given out came from an older stock of materials.

“The rules the constituent saw were outdated and a mother’s right to breastfeed is not limited to designated areas,” according to the tweet.

Morgan said she did not receive the July 9 email, but town officials called her on Thursday to address the issue.

“It seem like something no one had caught,” she said. “I’m really happy they were so responsive.”