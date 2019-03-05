Levittown Public Schools officials reported this week that two seniors had posted onto a social media account an image that appears to be the district’s website, but which contained “an anti-Semitic message.”

Superintendent Torie McDonald wrote a letter to area residents Monday informing them that the altered image was posted onto a GroupMe account that was set up by members of the senior class, and that the page was not affiliated with the district’s website.

“While at first glance, the image appears to be a screenshot of the District’s website, it was never on or part of the website,” McDonald wrote. “In fact, the District’s actual website has not, to our knowledge, been hacked or compromised in any way.”

She also said that Nassau police had been notified, but police could not confirm they were investigating the incident Tuesday night. The letter does not describe the contents of the message.

“Levittown Public Schools prides itself on promoting a culture of understanding and tolerance among all students,” the letter said. “There is no room for hateful words, symbols or actions within our School District. This type of behavior is never acceptable.”

McDonald goes on to say that the two students who have been identified as responsible for the image will face disciplinary action.