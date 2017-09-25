Subscribe
    NassauLong Island

    Levittown: Then and now

    By Newsday Staff September 25, 2017 12:00 PM

    In 1947, Levitt & Sons built the first of 17,447 homes designed to help returning WWII veterans and their families find affordable housing on Long Island. Now, 70 years later, Levittown is widely regarded as the first modern American suburb and a benchmark for subsequent housing developments throughout the country.

    While much of Levittown has changed over the past seven decades, certain parts of it still remain the same as they were when the first family moved into their Levitt home on October 1, 1947.

