TODAY'S PAPER
41° Good Morning
SEARCH
41° Good Morning
Long IslandNassau

Cops: Levittown man repeatedly recorded woman outside her bathroom window

Michael Drummond, 46, of Levittown.

Michael Drummond, 46, of Levittown.   Credit: NCPD

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
Print

A Levittown man was arrested and charged late Saturday night after he used a recording device more than a dozen times since September to film a woman outside her window in the hamlet, Nassau police said.

Michael Drummond, 46, of Harbor Lane, had repeatedly hid in the bushes outside the home of the woman, also 46, and recorded her, police said. Drummond committed the act about 15 times since September, police said.

He was arrested at his home about 11 p.m. Saturday and charged with second-degree unlawful surveillance, fourth-degree stalking and first-degree harassment. Drummond is expected to be arraigned at First District Court in Hempstead on Sunday.

Detectives are asking anyone who believes they may be victims of a similar crime to contact their local precinct or call 911.

Vera Chinese, Newsday reporter based out of the

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Raeann Mariella, 26, of Patchogue, holds a 2015 Disruptions feared from expansion of travel restrictions
Ross Lumpkin, Cow Neck Historical Society trustee, holds Plaque to mark site of slave descendant's home 
Fisherman Bryan Murphy has been at a center Oyster Bay changes tactics in battle over boundary
Kaeli Natter, 5, of Manorhaven, plays at Manorhaven LI weather forecast: Sunny, high near 50 on Sunday
Rep. Kathleen Rice (D-Garden City) addresses audience at Bail reforms, TPS among topics at Rice town hall
State Sen. Anna Kaplan, left, talks with China's Grabbing lunch at Asian restaurant to dispel virus fears 
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search