Nassau County police are searching for a man who they said sexually abused a 43-year-old woman as she walked to her Levittown home Thursday night.

Special Victims Squad detectives said the victim was entering her Tallow Lane residence at about 10:20 p.m. when the man approached and grabbed her inappropriately. The victim screamed, and the suspect ran, leaving the scene in a dark-colored Chrysler 300 that was parked and idling nearby.

Police described the suspect as between 20 and 25 years old standing 5 feet 11 inches tall with a thin build wearing a white T- shirt and dark colored jeans.

Detectives urge anyone with information about the incident to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS.