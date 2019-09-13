TODAY'S PAPER
Police: Man sexually abuses woman as she enters her home in Levittown 

Nassau County police are looking for this man

Nassau County police are looking for this man who, they said, inappropriately grabbed a 43-year-old woman as she tried to enter her Tallow Lane home in Levittown on Thursday night. Photo Credit: NCPD

By Zachary R. Dowdy zachary.dowdy@newsday.com
Nassau County police are searching for a man who they said sexually abused a 43-year-old woman as she walked to her Levittown home Thursday night.

Special Victims Squad detectives said the victim was entering her Tallow Lane residence at about 10:20 p.m. when the man approached and grabbed her inappropriately. The victim screamed, and the suspect ran, leaving the scene in a dark-colored Chrysler 300 that was parked and idling nearby.

Police described the suspect as between 20 and 25 years old standing 5 feet 11 inches tall with a thin build wearing a white T- shirt and dark colored jeans.

Detectives urge anyone with information about the incident to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS.

