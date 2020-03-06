Nassau County police continue to search for a man who they believe has been committing acts of lewdness, after two women reported a man exposing himself to them on Friday in Valley Stream.

Police had already been looking for the man, driving a black Mercedes-Benz, for exposing and fondling himself to women on three different occasions in February in Valley Stream and Garden City South, in one case also pointing a handgun at a victim and demanding money.

Police describe the suspect as approximately 20 years old with black hair, wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, a tan vest and tan pants.

Police said that on Friday at 5:53 p.m. on Dianne Street in Valley Stream, a 17-year-old girl was walking when she was approached by the man operating a newer model black Mercedes-Benz. The man engaged the teen in conversation while exposing himself, police said. The man left the scene in an unknown direction.

At 7:20 p.m. on North Grove Street/Keller Street in Valley Stream a 56-year-old woman was approached by a man also operating a black Mercedes-Benz, police said. The man engaged her in conversation before exposing himself. He fled in an unknown direction.

On Feb. 4, police said at about 4:20 p.m. on East Beverly Parkway a 17-year-old, on her way home from Valley Stream Central High School, was approached by a man in a black, four-door vehicle, asking directions. As he did, police said, the teen saw he was exposed and fondling himself, and she ran away and called 911.

About 40 minutes later, police said, a 56-year-old woman walking her dog on Brixton Road South in Garden City South was approached by a man in a black four-door Mercedes who also was seen exposed and fondling himself. The woman also left the scene and called 911, police said.

On Feb. 6 a 47-year-old woman was approached by a man in a black four-door car as she walked along Grove Street in Valley Stream about 4:15 p.m., police said. This time the man, in addition to exposing himself, pointed a handgun at her and demanded cash, all as he fondled himself, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the suspect or similar unreported incidents to call either 911 or Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.