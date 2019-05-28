MTA Police are investigating the vandalism of a billboard at the Bellmore Long Island Rail Road station advertising an upcoming Long Beach festival that attracts tens of thousands of members of the LGBT community, officials said.

The paper billboard was found torn down and ripped into several pieces Monday at the Sunrise Highway LIRR station, according to officials with the Woodbury-based LGBT Network.

“In response to requests submitted to @LIRR on Twitter this morning, the LIRR immediately removed the damaged advertisement and we are working with our advertising contractor Outfront Media to have it replaced as quickly as possible," said MTA spokesman Aaron Donovan. "The MTA and LIRR have no tolerance for discrimination, and the MTA Police are investigating this incident.”

David Kilmnick, chief executive and president of the LGBT Network, and Hempstead Town Supervisor Laura Gillen are expected to hold a news conference Tuesday at the station to discuss the incident.

Last month, Kilmnick said he received a letter threatening “trouble” at Alive After Five, a popular street festival in downtown Patchogue that has scheduled a day dedicated to pride. Also, LGBT advocates protested a Patchogue bar after the business posted a photo on Instagram seen as transphobic; the bar apologized.

The torn billboard at the Bellmore station displayed information about the upcoming Long Island Pride Festival in Long Beach from June 21 to 23. The third annual festival includes a parade, 5-kilometer race, beach party, cabaret night and a concert, known as Pridestock 2019, headlined by Grammy winner Macy Gray.

Additional Pride Festival events are planned in the Hamptons on June 9, in Fire Island on June 16 and at North Fork vineyards on June 25.

Organizers said the festival, which is expected to attract thousands of visitors to the region, helps raise awareness of Long Island’s role in the gay pride movement, such as in Woodmere, the birthplace of activist Harvey Milk.