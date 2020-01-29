NYPD Officer Ross Dichter, who works from his home in Lynbrook while he battles 9/11-related cancer, got the surprise of his life Wednesday when Police Commissioner Dermot Shea promoted him to the rank of detective during the annual Police Foundation breakfast.

Dichter, who watched Shea by a special video link as he gave the annual State of the NYPD address, was only expecting to be acknowledged for his continuing work on crime analysis for the department while ill. He continued to work even during chemotherapy sessions to battle an aggressive form of cancer, officials said.

Wednesday morning, Shea asked Dichter over a video link what the crime situation was in the 46th and 20th precincts, a question that stumped the 45-year-old cop. It turned out to be a joke, and Shea then told Dichter those were the numbers — 2046 — of his new detective shield. Shea made his announcement at the Pierre Hotel before an audience of law enforcement, government and business officials who support the foundation.

"I was shocked, it threw me a curveball," Dichter said later in a telephone interview.

Karen Dichter, his wife, said she kept the couple's three children home from school to watch Shea's speech, not knowing that a promotion was coming for their father.

"I am so exited for him," she said. "I think it was well deserved."

Dichter was featured in a recent Newsday article that chronicled the way he has continued to work — never taking an official sick day in 20 years — as he is treated for cancer. Using special secure technology, Dichter is able to review and analyze crime reports of a Manhattan precinct. He was diagnosed with a form of tongue cancer in early 2019 and has gone through surgeries and chemotherapy.