The funeral for Khaseen Morris, the 16-year-old Oceanside High School student who was fatally stabbed Sept. 16, will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, and the family says all are welcome to pay their respects.

Visitation begins at 10 a.m. at Towers Funeral Home, 2681 Long Beach Rd. The funeral starts at 3 p.m., said Keyanna Morris, 30, the older sister of Khaseen, who plans to address attendees Saturday afternoon.

Keyanna Morris said she doesn’t want the funeral to be sad.

"We would like for everyone to come in bright colors — don't be down — just to show everyone his bright spirit,” she said last week.

Khaseen Morris will be cremated, she said.

On Sunday, Khaseen Morris’ friends will set off from the funeral home at 1 p.m. on skateboards and bicycles for “a last ride with Khaseen,” Keyanna Morris said Friday. They will ride the half mile to the strip mall where Khaseen was stabbed once in the heart during a fight that police said was a dispute over a girl. All are invited to participate, Morris said. Khaseen was an avid skateboarder. Anyone who doesn’t skateboard is invited to ride their bicycles, Morris said.

A grand jury indicted Tyler Flach, 18, of Lido Beach, on a second-degree murder charge and a count of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon in connection with Khaseen Morris’ stabbing, court records show. He is being held without bail at Nassau County’s jail. He pleaded not guilty at his Sept. 19 arraignment.

Police said Flach is a friend of the ex-boyfriend of a girl Khaseen was friendly with. The ex-boyfriend believed Morris was dating the girl, but Morris texted him to say he was not dating her and but had walked her home from a party, the Morris family has said.

Flach was among a group of six or seven people who charged at Morris and Morris' group of friends, police said. At least five other teenagers, all from Long Beach, were in police custody Friday and are scheduled for arraignment Saturday, multiple sources told Newsday on Friday. They likely will be charged with felony gang assault, the sources said.