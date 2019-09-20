Funeral set for teen fatally stabbed in Oceanside

The family and friends of Khaseen Morris, the 16-year-old Oceanside High School student who was fatally stabbed Monday, plan to gather a week from Saturday for a final send-off for the teen at an Oceanside funeral home.

A funeral and visiting will be at Towers Funeral Home, Inc., 2681 Long Beach Rd., on Sept. 28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The family said all are invited.

"Khaseen showed love to the world, so it would be beautiful for the world to come and show love to Khaseen," Keyanna Morris, 30, the oldest sister of Khaseen Morris said Friday morning. "We would like for everyone to come in bright colors — don't be down — just to show everyone his bright spirit."

An obituary on the funeral home website lists his full name — Khaseen Asher Bryan Morris — and notes the 16-year-old was born in Mineola on Oct. 24, 2002, to parents Bryan and AnnMarie Morris.

Keyanna Morris said many of her brother's friends are also planning a skateboard and bike ride in honor of Khaseen the day after the funeral, but said details are still being worked out.

"Khaseen skated everywhere," she said. "Khaseen would love that."

Meanwhile, Nassau County Police have arrested Tyler Flach, 18, of Lido Beach, and charged him with second-degree murder in Khaseen Morris' killing.

According to Nassau prosecutors, Flach plunged a knife into Morris' chest Monday afternoon during a fight over a girl in the parking lot of an Oceanside strip mall — a popular hang-out spot for students from the nearby high school.

Morris was a senior at Oceanside High School.

Flach, a 2018 graduate of Long Beach High School and a student at Nassau Community College, who authorities have said went looking for Morris with a group of about seven others on Monday afternoon, pleaded not guilty at his Thursday arraignment. He was ordered held without bail.

Authorities have said Flach’s friend — the ex-boyfriend of the girl — had exchanged threatening messages with Khaseen Morris, apparently under the impression that he was dating the girl. Police said Morris and the girl were friends. Morris' family said he walked the girl home from a party at her request and told the ex-boyfriend he wasn't dating her.

Police are still looking for the approximately seven others who they say were with Flach during the fight and stabbing.

"We're also looking at the possibility of other subjects being charged," Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said during a Thursday news conference.

"The time to come forward is now, not till after the fact that you've been arrested. We have a community that's outraged by the death of this young man. We're outraged by the death of this young man. We had people stand by and take video. There's video evidence that is out there. We'd like if you have it to come forward and give it to us."

Long Beach Schools Superintendent Jennifer Gallagher in a letter to the school community Thursday acknowledged what she called "heartbreaking": that Morris "died as a result of a melee that involved teens from our Long Beach community."

Gallagher said Long Beach's homecoming events scheduled for this week were canceled in light of Morris' death.

"Holding a celebration this week seemed disrespectful," she wrote, adding: "I know our Long Beach community will continue to keep Khaseen and his family in our prayers in the days ahead. I am counting on the strength of this community to come together to help us heal the hurt, anger and sadness that caused Khaseen's death and that lingers still."

Keyanna Morris said investigators told her that police know identities of the other alleged perpetrators and it's only a matter of time before they're under arrest.

"They said they know the people," Morris said Friday. "Like they said at the press conference, they need to turn themselves in. So we're just waiting it out."