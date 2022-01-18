TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
Long IslandNassau

Glen Head library preps for summer construction start date on new $11.3M building

Gold Coast Library director Michael Morea said the

Gold Coast Library director Michael Morea said the larger space in Glen Head — shown here in a rendering and more than double the size of their 4,400-square-foot building on Railroad Avenue — will give the facility room to change with the times. Credit: H2M

By Ted Phillips ted.phillips@newsday.com @tedephillips
Print

The Gold Coast Library, born of Glen Head Girl Scouts’ desire to create a place to meet up, study and check out books to their community, is all grown up and getting ready to break ground on a new $11.3 million facility.

Construction is expected to begin in the summer, with the doors to the new 10,991-square-foot library on Glen Head Road opening in early 2023.

Library director Michael Morea said the larger space — more than double the size of their 4,400-square-foot building on Railroad Avenue — will give it room to change with the times as libraries have expanded beyond bookshelves and reading rooms.

"It will always evolve, but having the space allows us to evolve with what people need," Morea said.

Gold Coast Library District voters approved the plan — 698-274 — to borrow $10.8 million for the new building in a Dec. 8, 2020, bond referendum. District taxes will go up from about $100 per $500,000 of assessed fair-market value to $160, according to the library’s website.

"I’m happy to pay those taxes rather than pay some other taxes," said Steven Warshaw, president of the Gold Coast Business Association. "At least I know what I’m getting. I can reach out and touch the library."

The new location will bring the library closer to a strip of Glen Head businesses that would help bring patrons and customers to each other, he said.

"Any time something like that grows in the area it always makes it better for businesses as well, and property values," Warshaw said. "It enhances everybody’s life. It’s a place to do research. It’s a place to sit and relax."

Voters approved the creation of the library district in 2001 following a campaign led by members of Girl Scout Troop 61. The library opened its doors on Railroad Avenue across from the Long Island Rail Road station in a renovated two-story building in 2005.

Morea said the library quickly outgrew its home and has been renting additional space for programs and storage for about $100,000 annually.

The new building will have several rooms that can be used for library programming, events, training, art shows and be reserved by outside groups. A community room will seat 100 people and can be divided to hold separate events in the room at the same time, and patrons will be able to turn pages in fresh air in an outdoor reading garden. It will also have dedicated parking.

Pansy Cheng, the lead architect on the project from Melville-based H2M architects + engineers, wrote in an email that the building is designed to maximize natural sunlight and with minimal interior load-bearing walls to allow for flexibility and future expansion.

The new building’s design reflects the changing role of libraries as community centers that offer services and activities that range from computer training to knitting groups.

"We have been trying more and more to find ways to have outside groups meet at the library," Morea said. "The flexibility of the building will allow us to make sure that we’re getting everybody involved."

EVOLUTION OF A LIBRARY

2001 Voters approve creation of Gold Coast Library District

2005 Gold Coast Library opens on Railroad Avenue

2020 Voters approve bond issue for new library building

2022 Construction on new library on Glen Head Road expected to begin in summer

2023 New library expected to open

Source: Gold Coast Library District

Ted Phillips covers the Town of Oyster Bay and has been a reporter at Newsday since 2011. Over his career he has covered state government in Albany, municipal finance, local government, crime, economic development and armed conflict.

Nassau top stories

Cars had to navigate a flooded section of
LI weather: Storm heads upstate after mostly sparing Long Island
Northwell Health's Cohen Children's Medical Center in New
Report: Kids hospitalized at greater rate during first month of omicron surge
Aaron Gay, 8, of Hempstead, speaks in Bethlehem
King's legacy celebrated with calls for public service
Roberto Lopez, left, and his twin Ricardo, seniors
49 LI students named semifinalists in Regeneron science contest
Former NYPD officer Valerie Cincinelli appears in matrimonial
Judge again recommends ex-NYPD oficer serves prison time in Connecticut, papers say
Shops on Sound Road in Wading River's downtown,
Wading River, a 'storybook suburbia,' draws homebuyers seeking room to grow
Didn’t find what you were looking for?