License plate readers have scanned 250 million license plates in Freeport as part of a crime-fighting program that uses more than two dozen mounted units to locate criminal suspects, identify stolen vehicles and flag stolen cars, village officials said on Monday. The program has been so effective that officials said they want to expand it.

Freeport Mayor Robert Kennedy said crime in the village has dropped 54 percent in the past 3½ years since "Operation Safe Streets" program started in October 2015. There are 27 license plate readers mounted at the entries and exits of the 4.8-square-mile village, Kennedy said, and he said he is working with Nassau County officials to add 15 to 20 more.

“Operation Safe Streets, combined with a dedicated and expanded police department, has proven to be a crime-fighting tool that is beyond reproach and makes Freeport a much safer place for its residents,” Kennedy said during a news conference at the village hall.

The scanners can read and cross-reference up to 2,000 license plates per minute with state Department of Motor Vehicle records and law-enforcement databases, Kennedy said. The data are held for 180 days and then expunged if no violations are found.

The mayor said 250 million license plates have been scanned since the program began in 2015. He said 50 million plates have been read in the last 12 months.

Kennedy said he scheduled the news conference because he wanted visitors to know that Freeport — a South Shore community that calls itself the gateway to Jones Beach and has a strip of bars and restaurants popular in the summer — will not tolerate criminal behavior.

“If you going to commit a crime, don’t come to the Village of Freeport,” Kennedy said. “If you have committed one, you better go around us.”

Freeport police detained a suspect wanted for a murder in Virginia was detained in 2016 as a result of Operation Safe Streets, Chief Miguel Bermudez said. The alleged murder weapon, a loaded assault rifle, was recovered in the trunk of the vehicle, he said. Another murder suspect wanted by New York police was apprehended thanks to the program in March, Bermudez said.

“Since the inception of this program, more than 5,000 vehicles have been impounded, either for insurance lapse, stolen plates or revoked registrations,” Kennedy said “Over 22,500 summonses have been issued and we have arrested over 220 wanted individuals, not to mention we recovered over 130 stolen vehicles.”

Kennedy said the village has raised a “significant” amount of money through Operation Safe Streets, enough to expand its police department from 82 to 101 officers in recent years. Kennedy said he did not know exactly how much money has been generated by the program.

Not everybody in Freeport supports Operation Safe Streets, said resident Victoria Daza, an organizer with Long Island Jobs With Justice. Daza said the program unfairly burdens poor and working-class residents.

Daza said some residents have complained that their cars were impounded even though their registration was up to date. She said it is unfair for village officials to impound vehicles without insurance.

“Lapsed insurance is not a criminal offense,” Daza said. “They are using rhetoric about murderers but they are making money off working-class residents.”

Susan Gottehrer, director of the New York Civil Liberties Union’s Nassau County chapter, blasted the program as a threat to privacy and civil liberties.

“Automatic license plate readers enable police to collect massive amounts of data on the comings and goings of innocent residents, opening up the door to dragnet surveillance that invades New Yorkers’ privacy and threatens civil liberties,” Gottehrer said.

“The public deserves to have a robust discussion of the privacy implications of this technology before police decide to invest local resources in this kind of surveillance,” Gottehrer said. “This technology should not be used to drive up unnecessary stops, detention, and seizures of property, all of which become a reliable source of income for the department.”