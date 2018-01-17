Lido Blvd. eastbound lanes closed after crash, police say
Eastbound lanes of Lido Boulevard in Lido Beach were closed at Buxton Street early Wednesday after a car crashed into a pole, police said.
The crash was reported just after 7 a.m. and there was no immediate word on possible injuries, Nassau County police said....
To Continue...
Already a Newsday or Optimum customer ?Log in
Get unlimited digital access $1 for 4 Weeks$0.99/Week Thereafter Subscribe
There's more to the story!
Start your FREE 4-week trial to continue reading. No credit card required.GET STARTED