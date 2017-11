All lanes of the Long Island Expressway eastbound at Exit 43 in Syosset have reopened after being closed to traffic for about an hour due to an accident investigation, Nassau County police said.

Police said two people were taken to a hospital with minor injuries in the accident, which involved three vehicles.

The crash happened shortly after 7:45 a.m., police said, causing the temporary closure west of the Seaford-Oyster Bay Expressway.