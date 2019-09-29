Nassau County police and an ambulance assisted in the birth of a baby girl early Sunday on the Long Island Expressway, officers said.

Police said a highway supervisor noticed a speeding 2019 Nissan Pathfinder at about 12:20 a.m., but when he stopped the vehicle he discovered the driver was taking his pregnant wife to a hospital and on the way she had given birth in the backseat.

Police said the supervisor called for an ambulance and additional police units. When the ambulance arrived its crew medically assessed the mother and newborn, and then took the family to the hospital with a police escort.

The mother and baby were doing well, police said.

Police didn’t release the exact location of the traffic stop.