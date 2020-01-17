TODAY'S PAPER
Police: LIE mostly reopen after crash

The eastbound lanes of the Long Island Expressway remained shut Friday morning after a tractor trailer and a truck carrying liquid propane collided shortly after midnight, Nassau police said. The eastbound lanes were closed at Exit 34 in North Hempstead. The westbound lanes had also been closed at Exit 37 in Mineola but have reopened, police said shortly before 6 a.m. (Credit: Stringer News Service)

By Joan Gralla
The right lane of the eastbound Long Island Expressway remained closed Friday morning, after all lanes were shut in North Hempstead for nearly seven hours due to a collision between a tractor trailer and a truck loaded with liquid propane, a Nassau police spokesman said shortly after 7 a.m.

Exit 36 remains closed for travelers headed east.

The closure caused lengthy delays and officials had also shut down westbound travel at nearby Exit 37. Police said just before 6 a.m. that the westbound lanes had reopened.


"We have one very minor injury," a police spokesman said of the crash.

The liquid propane truck overturned. However, a police spokesman said by telephone, “There is no spill or hazmat situation."

Eastbound delays as a result of the lane closures had appeared lengthy.

Friday morning's weather was notable for its high gusts of wind and a tractor trailer overturned on the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge’s upper level, where the westbound lanes also were closed, state transportation officials said.

