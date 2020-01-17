Police: LIE mostly reopen after crash
The right lane of the eastbound Long Island Expressway remained closed Friday morning, after all lanes were shut in North Hempstead for nearly seven hours due to a collision between a tractor trailer and a truck loaded with liquid propane, a Nassau police spokesman said shortly after 7 a.m.
Exit 36 remains closed for travelers headed east.
The closure caused lengthy delays and officials had also shut down westbound travel at nearby Exit 37. Police said just before 6 a.m. that the westbound lanes had reopened.
"We have one very minor injury," a police spokesman said of the crash.
The liquid propane truck overturned. However, a police spokesman said by telephone, “There is no spill or hazmat situation."
Eastbound delays as a result of the lane closures had appeared lengthy.
Friday morning's weather was notable for its high gusts of wind and a tractor trailer overturned on the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge’s upper level, where the westbound lanes also were closed, state transportation officials said.
