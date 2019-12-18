An overturned truck is making a mess of the morning commute Wednesday, snarling traffic on the westbound Long Island Expressway in Jericho, Nassau County police said.

Police said the truck overturned between Exit 40E and Exit 40W around 5:45 a.m. There was one minor injury reported, police said.

The two left lanes of the road were closed for the crash, backing up traffic for more than a mile.

Police could not immediately say how long the lanes would be closed, but said at 7:15 a.m. that responders were attempting to move the truck off the road in order to reopen all lanes as soon as possible.