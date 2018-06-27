A man was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday night shut down three eastbound lanes of the Long Island Expressway in Jericho, Nassau County police said.

The HOV, left and middle lanes reopened just after midnight, more than an hour after they were closed near Exit 40, Jericho Turnpike, authorities said.

The victim’s injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

Other details were not immediately available early Wednesday morning.