An accident investigation will require road closures in North Hills on Sunday, according to the Nassau County Police Department.
On the Long Island Expressway, eastbound Exit 35 ramp will be closed from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m., according to a news release from police.
The South Service Road will also be closed “intermittently” between Shelter Rock Road and New Hyde Park Road, the release said.
“Motorists can expect some delays,” the release said.
