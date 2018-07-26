TODAY'S PAPER
72° Good Morning
72° Good Morning
Long IslandNassau

Lifeguard shortage prompts wage boost

Glen Cove City Hall in Glen Cove on

Glen Cove City Hall in Glen Cove on Sept. 23, 2015. Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp

By DAVID OLSON david.olson@newsday.com
Print

The Glen Cove City Council on Tuesday night approved raises for lifeguards amid a continuing shortage.

Eleven lifeguards had been paid $12.50 to $16.50 an hour, parks and recreation director Darcy Belyea said. They will now make $15 to $18 an hour, with those with the most experience and the most willingness to work extra hours being paid the top amount. One lifeguard who also has been a water-safety instructor will remain at $19 an hour, Belyea said.

Either Morgan Beach or Pryibil Beach has been closed for swimming several times this summer because of a lack of lifeguards — the city closes one of the beaches and leaves the other open. The council on July 10 hired a Long Beach firm to provide lifeguard and first-aid services on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Labor Day at the two beaches when not enough city lifeguards are available.

“We’d like to keep our lifeguards local,” Tenke said Tuesday.

The raises are aimed not only at incentivizing lifeguards to work extra hours this year but also to prompt more people to work as lifeguards in future years, he said.

By DAVID OLSON david.olson@newsday.com

Latest Long Island News

Hempstead Superintendent Shimon Waronker at a special meeting School board extends embattled chief's leave again
Michael Cohen walks down the sidewalk in Manhattan 1600: Cohen's got a hot tip for Mueller, CNN reports
People gathered on Lakeway Drive in West Babylon 2 shot and killed in West Babylon, police say
MercyFirst Catholic foster care agency in Syosset is 2 migrant children held on LI reunited with parents
Castello di Borghese Vineyard and Winery in Cutchogue, Southold begins crackdown on food trucks at wineries
Red Spring Woods in Glen Cove, seen here Pol seeks to improve public land promotion after report