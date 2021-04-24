The Long Island Rail Road delayed several Babylon Branch trains Saturday morning after a person was struck on the tracks near Merrick, the rail road said.

"Due to an unauthorized person on the tracks being struck by a train near Merrick, customers are experiencing delays through the area averaging 30 to 45 minutes," the rail road tweeted.

At least one train out of Babylon was canceled, the rail road said.

Approximately 110 people were on the 6:20 a.m. train from Babylon to Penn Station when the person was hit, LIRR spokeswoman Meredith Daniels said by telephone. All passengers were able to get off on the station platform.

No criminality is suspected, and the delays likely will continue until the investigators complete their work, Daniels added.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates