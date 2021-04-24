TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
Long IslandNassau

Babylon Branch delays after person hit by train near Merrick, LIRR says

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

The Long Island Rail Road delayed several Babylon Branch trains Saturday morning after a person was struck on the tracks near Merrick, the rail road said.

"Due to an unauthorized person on the tracks being struck by a train near Merrick, customers are experiencing delays through the area averaging 30 to 45 minutes," the rail road tweeted.

At least one train out of Babylon was canceled, the rail road said.

Approximately 110 people were on the 6:20 a.m. train from Babylon to Penn Station when the person was hit, LIRR spokeswoman Meredith Daniels said by telephone. All passengers were able to get off on the station platform.

No criminality is suspected, and the delays likely will continue until the investigators complete their work, Daniels added.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

Nassau top stories

Firefighters called to a Solar Lane home in
Cops: Officer rescues woman from fire in Searingtown
Bishop John McGann, left, is shown in June
Attorneys: Prominent figures left out of Diocese list on abuse allegations
Bishop Lionel Harvey of First Baptist Cathedral of
LI community leaders hopeful Chauvin verdict leads to accountability
Supporters of police reform gather outside the Dennison
Brown: George Floyd's death changed things — on Long Island too
Nassau County County Police jacket and shoulder patch.
Search Nassau County's payroll
The scene outside Stop & Shop in West
Stop & Shop launches fund in wake of fatal shooting
Didn’t find what you were looking for?