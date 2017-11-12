This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
Port Washington Branch could see delays, cancellations, MTA says

By Lisa Irizarry
Customers should anticipate delays and cancellations Sunday morning on the Port Washington Branch as the LIRR operates only one of two tracks due to a broken rail west of the Flushing/Main Street Station, according to an MTA alert.

MTA spokeswoman Sarah Armaghan said, “Crews are on the scene making repairs,” but she said it was not known when the repairs would be completed.

Also on Sunday buses are replacing trains between Patchogue and Montauk to accommodate signal modernization work. Westbound buses depart 16 to 34 minutes earlier than normal train times. Eastbound customers should plan for 30 minutes of additional travel time.

Lisa Irizarry has been a reporter for Newsday for three years and writes breaking news stories for the web and the newspaper.

