Customers should anticipate delays and cancellations Sunday morning on the Port Washington Branch as the LIRR operates only one of two tracks due to a broken rail west of the Flushing/Main Street Station, according to an MTA alert.

MTA spokeswoman Sarah Armaghan said, “Crews are on the scene making repairs,” but she said it was not known when the repairs would be completed.

Also on Sunday buses are replacing trains between Patchogue and Montauk to accommodate signal modernization work. Westbound buses depart 16 to 34 minutes earlier than normal train times. Eastbound customers should plan for 30 minutes of additional travel time.