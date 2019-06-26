The Long Island Rail Road briefly suspended service Wednesday night on the Far Rockaway, Babylon, West Hempstead and Long Beach branch lines because of signal trouble in Valley Stream, officials said.

The railroad announced on Twitter shortly after 8:30 p.m. that the problem had been fixed and that they were in the process of resuming service. The LIRR said commuters experienced residual delays averaging 45 to 60 minutes.

LIRR spokesman Aaron Donovan said the “power issue” in Valley Stream was resolved and service was restored before 9 p.m.

The LIRR said the issue caused the cancellations of several trains. They include:

The 8:08 p.m. train from Penn Station, scheduled to arrive in Babylon at 9:23 p.m.

The 8:36 p.m. train from Penn Station, scheduled to arrive in Babylon at 9:54 p.m.

The 8:30 p.m. train from Penn Station, scheduled to arrive in Long Beach at 9:22 p.m.

The disruptions were part of a difficult commute for LIRR commuters Wednesday.

Earlier, LIRR crews were on the scene at the Carleton Avenue, Peters Boulevard, Islip Avenue and Brentwood Road grade crossings, where crossing gates were locked in the down position due to a reoccurring track circuit issue, the agency said.

Ronkonkoma branch trains were forced to operate at reduced speeds, causing 10-minute delays in both directions, officials said. The issue was completely fixed shortly after 9 p.m.