The Long Island Rail Road said it was restoring full service early Wednesday after a disabled nonpassenger train slowed service west of Mineola and temporarily halted service on the Hempstead Branch.

“The nonpassenger train is being removed as we speak,” a railroad spokesman said at 6:30 a.m.

The railroad said in an alert to riders about 4:30 a.m. that the suspension on the Hempstead Branch was due to a disabled nonpassenger train near Floral Park.

The railroad said in another alert just after 6 a.m. that there were delays averaging 10 to 15 minutes in both directions west of Mineola on the Ronkonkoma and Port Jefferson branches due to a disabled nonpassenger train near Queens Village.

A railroad spokeswoman said there was one disabled LIRR train between Floral Park and Queens Village.

That spokeswoman said service was being restored, but there could be residual delays.

It was the second straight day of delays on the railroad and came as new railroad president Phillip Eng was embarking on his second day of stops at transportation hubs to talk to riders.

Tuesday, at Eng’s first stop in Mineola, one rider told him the LIRR and Amtrak, which operates Penn Station and a major switching point in Queens, should work together to improve service.

Earlier Tuesday, a switch problem at Penn Station had disrupted service. Amtrak at first said it had no switch problem at the facility, but later said it did.

Eng, a Smithtown resident, became president of the railroad Monday.