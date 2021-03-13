TODAY'S PAPER
Ironworker critical after being electrocuted at LIRR station in Mineola

An ironworker who was electrocuted about 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the Mineola LIRR station was in critical condition at a hospital, an MTA spokesman said. Credit: James Carbone

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
An ironworker is in critical condition after getting electrocuted when a crane being used to erect a pedestrian bridge hit a high-voltage line at the Long Island Rail Road station in Mineola Saturday morning, the MTA said.

"The contact with the high voltage line created an arc to the bridge that seriously injured a female ironworker who was on the structure at the time," Janno Lieber, MTA construction and development president, said by email. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority is the umbrella agency for the LIRR.

"She was immediately rushed to the hospital and is in critical condition. Our thoughts and prayers are with her, her family and our crews and we will continue to do everything we can to support them," Lieber said.

The ironworkers, who all are contractors, were working on the Third Track project, which aims to speed service from Floral Park to Hicksville.

"We have launched a full investigation into this incident and are reviewing all safety protocols and procedures on site," Lieber said. "All work on the project has stopped pending the investigation. We will continue to provide more information as it becomes available."

LIRR service was not disrupted.

