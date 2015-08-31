LIRR: On time or close after delays for signal trouble

The Long Island Rail Road said it was on or close to schedule Monday morning after experiencing delays because of congestion caused by signal trouble east of Jamaica station.

The signal trouble caused delays through Jamaica in both directions averaging 10 minutes, starting shortly before 8:30 a.m. and up until about 9:45 a.m., the LIRR said.

Spokesman Aaron Donovan said the signal issue was reported at 7:53 a.m. and was resolved at 8:19 a.m. One train, out of Huntington was directly affected, delayed 33 minutes, he said. After that, all delays were residual.

Late Sunday, the LIRR said it had suspended service on three lines because a man unauthorized to be on the tracks was struck and killed by a train at the Mineola station.

Service was suspended in both directions on the Ronkonkoma, Port Jefferson and Oyster Bay lines after the man, 59, of Roslyn, was struck and killed by a westbound train at 11:30 p.m.

Donovan said identification is being withheld pending notification of family.

"Police are investigating, and at this point they cannot tell whether it is a suicide or an accident," he said.

The man was hit by the 10:40 p.m. train out of Ronkonkoma that was due in Penn Station at 11:59 p.m., he said.

Service on the three lines was restored at 2:45 a.m. Monday, and the LIRR said it was on or close to schedule a little more than an hour later.

With Laura Figueroa