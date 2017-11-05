This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
LIRR: Service on Ronkonkoma line restored after car on tracks

By Stefanie Dazio  stefanie.dazio@newsday.com @StefanieDazio
Service on the Long Island Rail Road’s Ronkonkoma branch has been restored in both directions after a car was reported to be on the tracks in Bethpage, the LIRR said Sunday on its website.

Metropolitan Transportation Authority spokeswoman Nancy Gamerman said the vehicle was not hit by a train, and the driver was able to get out safely.

The car was on the tracks at the Broadway crossing, according to a 6:09 p.m. posting on the LIRR’s website. Service was restored by 6:47 p.m.

Headshot
