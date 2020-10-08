Long Island Rail Road officials this week unveiled nearly $18 million in improvements at the 80-year-old station in Lynbrook.

Following years of complaints by commuters and elected officials, the LIRR in 2018 embarked on the $17.9 million renovation of station, which — before the coronavirus pandemic — was used by about 5,000 customers daily.

The upgrades include two rebuilt island platforms, new platform canopies, LED lighting, drainage improvements, new security cameras and new glass-enclosed platform level waiting rooms with USB charging stations.

"These renovations are not only aesthetically pleasing, they provide a much-needed hardening of the infrastructure here," LIRR president Phillip Eng said Wednesday at a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the station. "It’s about improving the quality of life in the heart of this community, and the customers’ experience."

Although not originally included among the many stations in line for upgrades as part of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s Capital Program, the railroad took on the project after fielding numerous complaints about the condition of the station, where crumbling concrete platforms were shored up by wooden beams.

"This station was in such terrible, terrible shape. And it’s been a long battle for us," said Lynbrook Mayor Alan Beach, who praised the upgrades. "It makes us very proud here in Lynbrook to have this done."

Other infrastructure improvements are underway at the station, including to the elevated concrete viaduct on which it is built. That work is expected to be finished by the summer of 2021.

Eng noted that, had the project not been tackled when it was, it could have been years before Lynbrook saw improvements. Many projects in the MTA’s Capital Program are on hold, as the agency struggles to fill a budget gap caused by the COVID-19 pandemic that is expected to reach $10 billion next year.