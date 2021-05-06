Service on the Long Island Rail Road's Huntington/Port Jefferson and Ronkonkoma branches has been suspended east of Mineola due to damage caused by a "massive" fire overnight near the tracks in Westbury, the rail road said Thursday morning.

There will be "extremely limited" service between Mineola and New Hyde Park, the rail road said.

"Customers are advised to utilize alternate branches this morning, including the Babylon, Hempstead or Montauk branches. Before traveling, check http://mta.info or consult the LIRR Train Time app," the rail road said in a tweet.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates