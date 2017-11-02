Service on the Ronkonkoma branch of the LIRR was restored about two hours after an eastbound train hit and killed a male on the tracks, the commuter railroad said.

The person, whose age and identity were not known, was struck shortly after 7:45 p.m. just east of the Hicksville station by the 6:53 p.m. eastbound train from Penn Station to Ronkonkoma, a Long Island Rail Road spokesman said. The person was not authorized to be on the tracks, the LIRR tweeted.

Trains in both directions were suspended between Hicksville and Ronkonkoma, and passengers on the affected train were told a rescue train was being sent.

At least one train was canceled and others delayed as crews worked to restore power to the third rail.

Trains were allowed to proceed about 9:45 p.m., but the LIRR warned of residual delays.

Other details were not immediately available.

With Elaine Piniat