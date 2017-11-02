This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 64° Good Evening
Broken Clouds 64° Good Evening
Long IslandNassau

LIRR: Male struck, killed by train east of Hicksville

By Ellen Yan  ellen.yan@newsday.com @NewsdayAtNite
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Service on the Ronkonkoma branch of the LIRR was restored about two hours after an eastbound train hit and killed a male on the tracks, the commuter railroad said.

The person, whose age and identity were not known, was struck shortly after 7:45 p.m. just east of the Hicksville station by the 6:53 p.m. eastbound train from Penn Station to Ronkonkoma, a Long Island Rail Road spokesman said. The person was not authorized to be on the tracks, the LIRR tweeted.

Trains in both directions were suspended between Hicksville and Ronkonkoma, and passengers on the affected train were told a rescue train was being sent.

At least one train was canceled and others delayed as crews worked to restore power to the third rail.

Trains were allowed to proceed about 9:45 p.m., but the LIRR warned of residual delays.

Other details were not immediately available.

With Elaine Piniat

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

An artist rendering of the proposed Heartland Town School district files suit against Heartland project
Edward J. Paquette, a former Kennedy Airport executive, AG: JFK exec accepted over $1.3 million in bribes
Gerard Gigante, Suffolk police chief of detectives, seen Police, DA’s office at odds over drug charge dismissal
Huntington Town Hall in Huntington is shown on Town candidates get extensions for ethics forms
Speaker of the House Paul Ryan looks on 1600: Those Trump-GOP tax rate cuts have big buts
Demetrius Blackwell, seen May 3, 2015, is charged Witness: Suspect wasn’t ‘in control’ in shooting
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE