LIRR: Service on time or close after Babylon train fatally hits man

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
The Long Island Rail Road said an unauthorized man on the tracks in Baldwin was struck by a train and killed Tuesday morning, causing delays for about two hours.

The person, whose identity was not released, was struck at 6:40 a.m. by the westbound 5:08 a.m. train from Speonk, a railroad spokeswoman said.

There were cancellations and delays, but service was running through the area on a single track until about 9 a.m., when service was restored on both tracks, the railroad said.

Service was on or close to schedule by midday, the spokeswoman said.

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

