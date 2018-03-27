LIRR: Service on time or close after Babylon train fatally hits man
The Long Island Rail Road said an unauthorized man on the tracks in Baldwin was struck by a train and killed Tuesday morning, causing delays for about two hours.
The person, whose identity was not released, was struck at 6:40 a.m. by the westbound 5:08 a.m. train from Speonk, a railroad spokeswoman said.
There were cancellations and delays, but service was running through the area on a single track until about 9 a.m., when service was restored on both tracks, the railroad said.
Service was on or close to schedule by midday, the spokeswoman said.
