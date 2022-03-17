TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
Long IslandNassau

Train hits, kills person near Hicksville station, LIRR says

Nassau and MTA police investigate after a person

Nassau and MTA police investigate after a person was struck and killed by a train Wednesday night just east of the Long Island Rail Road station in Hicksville. Credit: Jim Staubitser

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

One person was killed after being struck by an eastbound train Wednesday night east of the Long Island Rail Road station in Hicksville, officials said.

The incident occurred just after 8 p.m.and led to a suspension of all service between Hicksville and Ronkonkoma lasting more than two hours, followed by a partial suspension of service as the railroad operated trains on one track through the area for another 40 minutes before full service was restored at 11 p.m., the LIRR said.

During the service shutdown officials said shuttle bus service was provided for passengers between Hicksville and Ronkonkoma.

The identity of the victim was not released and the railroad said MTA police were investigating.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Nassau top stories

Nine bridges on Long Island are in "poor"
Nine Long Island bridges in 'poor' condition, state says
Data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows that
Spike in foreign-born Long Islanders, data shows
Lindsay Salguero-Lopez, 40, speaks at a news conference
LI woman gets new heart, lungs from one donor
In Great Neck Plaza, voters reelected incumbent Mayor
Voters across Long Island elect village mayors and trustees
Xiaoning Zhang, of Queens, is escorted from the
Woman held in stabbing death of North Shore attorney
Harborfront Park, which faces Long Island Sound, has
Port Jefferson's walkability turns visitors into homebuyers
Didn’t find what you were looking for?