One person was killed after being struck by an eastbound train Wednesday night east of the Long Island Rail Road station in Hicksville, officials said.

The incident occurred just after 8 p.m.and led to a suspension of all service between Hicksville and Ronkonkoma lasting more than two hours, followed by a partial suspension of service as the railroad operated trains on one track through the area for another 40 minutes before full service was restored at 11 p.m., the LIRR said.

During the service shutdown officials said shuttle bus service was provided for passengers between Hicksville and Ronkonkoma.

The identity of the victim was not released and the railroad said MTA police were investigating.